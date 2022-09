"Trump has deteriorated from a humanoid-but-not-human power-mad creature with a messiah complex, into an out-of-control nuclear reactor, a Chernobyl wearing orange make-up. Use the materials already seen by DOJ and INDICT THE M-F’ER.”

WEEKEND COUNTDOWN: https://t.co/7QETkE4ygh pic.twitter.com/X1iDxbyxRV

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 18, 2022