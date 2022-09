Also noteworthy: in '20 every data source showed Trump carried ~1/4 of non-white voters w/out college degree while Biden carried ~1/3 of white voters w/out a degree. Yet that leaves Ds as party solely of elites & Rs “multiracial coalition of working-class voters”? By what metric? https://t.co/WTxPH8svvs

— Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) September 18, 2022