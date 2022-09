0 shares Share

I read a study a couple of years ago saying most evangelicals have never even read the Bible they love to selectively quote!

Wow. 65% of American evangelicals deny original sin, and 43% deny Jesus’ divinity. So, literal heretics! But 90%+ are resolute against extramarital sex and abortion.@Kkdumez’s argument that evangelicalism is a culture rather than an set of beliefs has never looked stronger. pic.twitter.com/fsJDmneHVB — Jacob Huneycutt ✞ (@jacobhuneycutt_) September 19, 2022

