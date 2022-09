0 shares Share

I hope this is wrong, and it might be. Beto’s campaign has done a fantastic job registering first-time voters, and those don’t show up in the polls:

🧵 Gov. Greg Abbott's lead is widening over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters released Thursday.https://t.co/IAL3uRym6r pic.twitter.com/42581a82b2 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) September 22, 2022

