oh just a "nonprofit" hospital chain dunning people who lost their babies, who by law were required to be treated for free. Cameo by McKinsey, whom they paid $45m to come up with "harass people who aren't required to pay." https://t.co/8x9Euky0Nv

— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) September 24, 2022