Sure, it’s not like they plan to do anything about inflation or immigration reform!

Gaetz says if Republicans don’t immediately begin impeachment of Biden and Cabinet officials if they get the majority “our voters will feel betrayed” heading into 2024, “and that’s why it should be investigations first, and policy as a far, far diminished priority.” pic.twitter.com/vCdKGvxnLN

— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2022