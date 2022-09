Rs would like you to forget this, but 67 of them in the House — including then-Rep. Ron DeSantis — voted against sending NY & NJ aid after Hurricane Sandy. I'm thankful we have a @POTUS who puts Americans' lives before crude partisanship. https://t.co/Mj4mr6iKHm

— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) September 29, 2022