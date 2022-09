NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9

New: In interview with Jan 6 cmte, Ginni Thomas reiterated her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “Yes" Cmte Chmn Bennie Thompson said when asked if Thomas said she still believes the election was stolen. "She said that." –@mkraju reporting

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 29, 2022