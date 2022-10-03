Russia’s military is falling apart

Big news from Ukraine: Russia confirmed its troops retreated from Lyman, just one day after Moscow’s proclamation it had annexed this city and region.
CNN's @npwcnn on what it means, as well as the infighting happening among the Moscow elite: pic.twitter.com/4VluyAVxnp
— The Recount (@therecount) October 1, 2022
Most of the people in the territories Putin wants to annex do not want to join Russia.
(via @USouthFlorida)
https://t.co/X2CFJcko06
— The Conversation U.S. (@ConversationUS) October 2, 2022