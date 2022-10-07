About time

0 shares Share

He’s also going to consider reclassification of pot so it’s not in the same category as heroin. Duh!

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession https://t.co/5hTftV0gcj — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 6, 2022

“I just pardoned all marijuana possession convictions on the way to maybe federally decriminalizing pot.” pic.twitter.com/2KqyYZcasp — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) October 6, 2022

I just coordinated a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. Under Pennsylvania law, I don't have unilateral pardon authority — but I'm doing everything I can to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs. https://t.co/2eKOC5hZm0 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 6, 2022

