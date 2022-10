0 shares Share

Nothing in this video I haven’t heard in Philadelphia. But because this is the home of the national office of the Ku Klux Klan, they’re a lot more comfortable saying it out loud:

This is what happens when one white kid with a single #BlackLivesMatter sign stands on the street in Harrison, Arkansas. @kanyewest this is who you placate for and want acceptance from. pic.twitter.com/rg0Q8pRTDj — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) October 7, 2022

