…he called and paid the outstanding bill, over a thousand dollars, then tore up the notice and threw it in the garbage. With no comment. He didn't know who the family was, he just helped a stranger. He's also Sikh, wears a Dastar, and gets constant grief from ignorant people.
— Polar Nerd (@Polar_Nerd) October 11, 2022
I'm only sharing this because I think it might make a few people smile today. There are good people in the world. And I now I'm thinking I can do better myself. (end)
