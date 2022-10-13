DOJ heroes

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

From UCLA law professor Peter Arenella:

@arenella1

“Can you imagine working 16-18 hrs every day including most of your weekends while your partner and kids complain about never seeing you. Becoming a ghost to your family for an extended period of time because you believe your work is a necessary component of the effort to save our democracy. And, then having to listen to “know nothing” TV pundits complain for over a year that the DOJ is doing nothing while you are working like a slave and taking sleep medication at night to stop your brain from going into overdrive so you can get a few hrs of sleep.

·

“While you continue for a second year on this killer schedule, your partner tells you that most Americans are complaining about the slow pace of the criminal justice process. This is the daily reality for all of the DOJ attys assisting Lisa Monaco, Garland and two federal grand jury investigations; making sacrifices that the public will never learn about regardless of the process’ outcome.

“Adding recent insult to injury, some of these attys have to prepare responses to a nonsensical ruling by Judge Cannon: Someone whose only goal was protect the man who appointed her unworthy ass to sit as a federal judge. DOJ attys know her ruling has no legal justification but some of them must write briefs explaining its lawlessness to secure its reversal so the process of investigating the national security documents that Trump unlawfully possessed can continue.

“While Trumps’ attys do their best to throw legal wrenches into the criminal justice machinery, diligent and hard working DOJ lawyers understand that most of the public blames them for not indicting Trump before the mid terms; as if such charges would help the Democrats when the more likely immediate effect [if not long term result] would be to trigger more rage from Trump’s base. They already view Trump as a hero but indictments would make him a martyr to their “cause”.

“One of my former students feels this frustration daily as he works his tail off to vindicate the rule of law. He is careful never to tell me or anyone else outside the corridors of the DOJ anything of substance about his work. But, I do know how frustrating it can be for him and so many other DOJ attys to be blamed by a large portion of the public for the slow, albeit necessary, pace of these investigations.

“Protecting the legally innocent from false charges as well as securing indictments against those whose guilt can be proven BRD requires procedural safeguards that necessitate a slow process from investigation to criminal charges. Sadly, a large segment of the public has never cared about a fair process that requires these procedural safeguards. They dismiss what they do not understand by labeling these procedural safeguards as “legal technicalities” that only protect the guilty from receiving their just deserts.

“Far too many of us want immediate outcomes that satisfy our preconceptions of guilt that are based primarily on information from the media that would not be legally admissible at trial. To me, these DOJ attys are already heroes regardless of the outcomes of this process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

