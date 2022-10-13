Of course he did

0 shares Share

The man remains so spectacularly dumb that it makes my teeth itch. https://t.co/CAZhp7uGFj pic.twitter.com/wJ006Ts1yf — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 13, 2022

According to the email, the company was supposed to pick up packed boxes from the federal warehouse the Tuesday before Biden’s inauguration, and then scheduled to pick up boxes at the White House early on Inauguration Day. The contract was cancelled just days ahead of move. 2/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 12, 2022

A person familiar with the matter – who spoke on the condition of anonymity – says the cancellation was strange. “Not just any old company can do [this job], given the background checks, waivers, & legal documents. It’s not just something you can reschedule last minute” 3/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 12, 2022

An email confirming the move dates was received by the company from the Haley Rivero (executive assistant to the chief usher) and Timothy Harleth (chief usher). Todd Robinson (facilities) was copied. 4/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 12, 2022

Per the email, after they were picked up, some boxes were to be delivered to Palm Beach, while others were to be delivered to Trump Tower in New York at a later date. END/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 12, 2022

