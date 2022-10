New from me:

It won’t be just another baseball game. Not for the Phillies. Not for the city they play in.

And it won’t be just another start. Not for Aaron Nola, a man who has made more starts (203) than all but nine pitchers in Phillies history.https://t.co/mxvX1mj1Db

— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 14, 2022