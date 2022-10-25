Ted is such a weasel

Ana Navarro to Ted Cruz: “Were you lying then, or are you lying now?” pic.twitter.com/eYjrU9XNWg

The View had to cut the sound and go to commercial as Ted Cruz was getting heckled….had to be bad and need the uncensored clip pic.twitter.com/dzxrtL3Mjk

— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022