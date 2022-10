Bannon today: β€œOn 8 Nov, when we destroy the Dem Party as a national political institution and end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family – welcome to the investigations. Paybacks across the board.” pic.twitter.com/gPUPZ7oE2y

— Ron Filipkowski πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) October 24, 2022