NEWS: This is a large batch of mail ballots and Dems are crushing Repubs in Clark County almost 2 to 1. Very similar to what happened in 2020: Early voting has slight edge to GOP and then Dems obliterate the lead.

These are significant numbers after two days. https://t.co/9c6DEVF6oQ

— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 24, 2022