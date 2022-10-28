This is the kind of thing Democrats do

0 shares Share

Those internet cancellation fees are a couple of hundred dollars!

The top US consumer watchdog is cracking down further on some overdraft fees that banks charge, an issue that’s gained political resonance ahead of the midterm elections https://t.co/0i6YqI1KIL — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) October 26, 2022

And, the Biden-Harris Administration is doing more to address and reduce additional junk fees, including:

– hidden hotel booking fees

– credit card late fees

– cable and internet cancellation fees

– airline fees

and more. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 26, 2022

