Oh. It's even worse than the how NYTimes is describing it.

Unvested equity was converted into unvested cash rewards by the acquisition. Musk is firing employees on the 364th day of the year to deny them cash they earned as part of their yearly compensation. https://t.co/XAEDeeJ1OA

— Pé🌻 (@4everNeverTrump) October 29, 2022