Why, it’s almost as if we were right all along!

“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere.”

Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted he interfered in U.S. elections and says he will continue to do so — for the first time confirming accusations he's rejected for years. https://t.co/ryDxwy9mER

— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2022