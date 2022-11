0 shares Share

I was actually awake to see it, as a result of too much caffeine too late in the day:

A timelapse of last night's total #LunarEclipse captured by the RAO's AllSky camera. For 'special effect' the bubble was a bit frosty due to the cold wintry air and high humidity. Mars and Orion are seen chasing the eclipsed Moon across the sky. pic.twitter.com/CSn9wo5pWe — Rothney Observatory (@RAOastronomy) November 8, 2022

