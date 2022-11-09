Post mortem

0 shares Share

Right now, control of the Senate comes down to Arizona, Nevada, and a runoff in Georgia.

Decision Desk HQ projects Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) advance to a runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 11:42am EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/AOgwtp48Fd pic.twitter.com/FyhS2wBfNQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022

But damn, the Dems kicked ass in so many places! Like Michigan. And I’m still holding my breath, but odds look good that Pennsylvania Dems may flip control of the statehouse — which would make me very, very happy.

Told ya the polls were off. Will the pollsters and media admit they have a problem? I doubt it.

The races we lost were mostly excruciatingly close. No red wave here, just the Red Wedding.

Oh, and Lauren Boebert lost!

We still might keep control of the House after all the mail ballots are counted. And understand, it’s bad being in a minority — but being in a majority with a razor-thin margin carries its own problem. Expect lots and lots of infighting if Republicans edge out the Dems.

But again, no red wave. No massive repudiation of Biden, or Democrats. Lots of voters (especially the college kids, who deserve eternal gratitude) who turned out on abortion rights.

So I’m feeling pretty good this morning.

