WATCH: While several key races have not been called, Pa.'s Democrats are already declaring they've flipped the state House.

Leaders gathered outside Independence Hall Wednesday to assert their new majority in the lower chamber.

🔗https://t.co/9GFgUBArX9 pic.twitter.com/XDcTj39kuf

— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) November 9, 2022