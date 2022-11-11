Fascists everywhere

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Yesterday on Morning Joe, I listened as Scarborough and his guests cheerily prescribed a centrist makeover of sorts for Ron DeSantis so he could successfully run for president — you know, the man with his own private election police, book bans, and harsh voter suppression. A fascist. And I realized just how enthusiastically complicit our media is, and until all these Trumpers are gone, we will never be safe.

Republican operative Nick Fuentes reacts to GOP failures in the midterm elections: “We need a dictatorship. We need to take control of the government and force the people to believe what we believe.” (from @RightWingWatch) pic.twitter.com/qbC73Vs19A — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

