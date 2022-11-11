Fascists everywhere

~ susie

Yesterday on Morning Joe, I listened as Scarborough and his guests cheerily prescribed a centrist makeover of sorts for Ron DeSantis so he could successfully run for president — you know, the man with his own private election police, book bans, and harsh voter suppression. A fascist. And I realized just how enthusiastically complicit our media is, and until all these Trumpers are gone, we will never be safe.

Published by susie

