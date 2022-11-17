Free range kids

One time, my kids were fighting hard in the back seat and I told them to cut it out. They didn’t. I pulled the car over and told them to get out and walk home. I guess now I’d be a felon:

Mom has 8 yo walk 1/2 mile home. Cops called. One asks: "Would you do this again?"

"I said, 'I don't know,'" recalls Wallace. "That's when the cop replied, 'Okay, I'm going to have to arrest you.'"

He proceeded to handcuff her in front of the kids.https://t.co/o3PPorVXjc

