Breaking: AG Garland will appoint a Special Counsel
to look into the Mar-A-Lago document scandal and the Jan 6 insurrection.
Attorney General Garland to announce special counsel for Mar-a-Lago and parts of January 6 investigationshttps://t.co/GMnxbTtnrO
— James E. Saunders, II (@jimmyjimmyII) November 18, 2022
NEW: Hague prosecutor and former DOJ Public Integrity Section chief Jack Smith named special counsel in Trump probes. https://t.co/dHFYK0NoRH
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 18, 2022
BREAKING: STATEMENT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH: I intend to conduct the assigned investigations and any prosecutions that may result from them independently and in the best traditions of the DoJ. The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. 1/
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 18, 2022
I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigation forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the law dictates. END/
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) November 18, 2022
One thought on “Breaking news”
I personally consider it two years too late, but I’ll await charges before I celebrate American so-called just-us.