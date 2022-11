The PA Secretary of State today filed a request with the PA Supreme Court requesting Fulton County be held in contempt and sanctioned for allowing this access to their voting machines.

They say it violates the court’s order blocking third-party access, among other things. https://t.co/4lR8cUCrTS

