As you sow

So shall you reap:
This is the result of right wing extremists demonizing the LGBTQ community by spreading false propaganda that they are dangerous, predators, and making up lies about litter boxes in schools.
It's stochastic terrorism, and the right is directly responsible. #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/6vgAAHswu9
— Leia🗳️ (@TheSWPrincess) November 20, 2022
So, the Colorado Springs shooter who left 5 dead and many wounded at a gay nightclub is reportedly the grandson of MAGA outgoing state representative Randy Voepel (who supported the January 6 insurrection, and said shortly after it, that "tyranny would follow").
Shocking. Not.
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 21, 2022