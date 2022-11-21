As you sow

So shall you reap:

This is the result of right wing extremists demonizing the LGBTQ community by spreading false propaganda that they are dangerous, predators, and making up lies about litter boxes in schools.

It's stochastic terrorism, and the right is directly responsible. #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/6vgAAHswu9

— Leia🗳️ (@TheSWPrincess) November 20, 2022