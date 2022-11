🚨BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals DENIES Republican motion to halt counties from offering early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for Senate runoff. Huge victory for Georgia voters, @ReverendWarnock, @DSCC, and @GeorgiaDemocrat. Proud of @EliasLawGroup team!https://t.co/sTp4b4DFT4

— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2022