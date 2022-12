The supremely untalented Chris Cilizza is finally gone from CNN:

Chris Cillizza is one of the CNN staffers who have been let go in the latest round of layoffs by Chris Licht, according to @bristei:https://t.co/ZWDKSjkEYs pic.twitter.com/c4KhRYsi3O

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2022