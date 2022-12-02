The new hero of the white wing

0 shares Share

As Kanye West praises Hitler and attacks the Jews to Alex Jones, it really is something that THIS is the guy who Trump ADMITS to inviting to dinner

pic.twitter.com/0ORvbSOOh5 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 1, 2022

Alex Jones is trying to close the segment, but Kanye keeps interrupting him with the Netanyahu voice and waving the net. Jones: I don't like Nazis

Kanye, as the commercial begins: I like Hitler. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 1, 2022

Ye: "Hitler had a really good outfit and was a good architect and he didn't kill 6 million Jews." Jones: "I think Hitler did target and kill some people." Ye: "I think Obama killed Palestinians. And Obama was not the first black president. He was another Jewish president." pic.twitter.com/SgRL6MAIJg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2022

