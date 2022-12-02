He’s being tried as an adult

0 shares Share

His brain isn’t even done growing yet — that’s why we don’t charge children as adults.

Guns in America. A ten-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with murdering his mom, shooting her at point blank range, for refusing to buy him a VR headset. After killing her, he went on her Amazon account and ordered himself the headset. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 1, 2022

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who fatally shot his mother after an argument over an Amazon delivery is being charged with homicide as an adult. He accessed the keys to his mother's gun lock box, where she stored a loaded handgun. He faces 60 years in prison. https://t.co/3zTMNUdWUy — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 1, 2022

Family members said he logged into his mother’s Amazon account and ordered an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset the morning after she died, according to charging documents. https://t.co/4NMktRMmix — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) December 1, 2022

