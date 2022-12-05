Scary assholes

Police in Moore County, North Carolina said they'd never seen anything like this weekend’s “targeted” attack on a local power station.https://t.co/MoLBNIyKm3
Sheriffs reporting power stations in Moore County, NC were shot-up, causing thousands to lose power. Far-Right activist Emily Rainey, who took part in J6, posted on social media, "I know why," tagged a theater that was to host a drag show + said she'd been visited by police. pic.twitter.com/yudzzA8yMy
"Chief Mike Cameron told the local news…substations had been damaged by gunfire. The sheriff did not suggest what the motive might be, but a local conservative activist who organized a protest against a drag show said…that she was visited by deputies." https://t.co/88YB5oXhIi
