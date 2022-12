Interesting. The Emily Grace Rainey in this article is the same Emily Grace Rainey me @StorytellerSBM and @JZBleiberg wrote about for the @AP – she was a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from NC to DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/TowL5vXw58

— James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) December 4, 2022