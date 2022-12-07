Guilty on all counts

Trump Organization: GUILTY, 17 counts. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/Df5iIzFXLV
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 6, 2022
Criminal tax attorneys – what’s the prospect of federal tax charges against the Trump Org?
Or is complex financial crime now just a state thing?https://t.co/rTJsP9LmhD
— @PeteStrzok@mastodon.social (@petestrzok) December 6, 2022
On the afternoon that the Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud, here’s the live coverage on the Fox Business show of a former Trump administration economic adviser. pic.twitter.com/c2ZYiWk8eG
— Eric Kleefeld (becoming a parody of myself) (@EricKleefeld) December 6, 2022