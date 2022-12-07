Guilty on all counts

Or is complex financial crime now just a state thing? https://t.co/rTJsP9LmhD

Criminal tax attorneys – what’s the prospect of federal tax charges against the Trump Org?

On the afternoon that the Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud, here’s the live coverage on the Fox Business show of a former Trump administration economic adviser. pic.twitter.com/c2ZYiWk8eG

— Eric Kleefeld (becoming a parody of myself) (@EricKleefeld) December 6, 2022