Release from U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida here. #FlaPol . . pic.twitter.com/5BQpDBeY1G

NEW: Florida State Representative Joseph Harding, the Republican who introduced the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, has been criminally indicted by the Justice Department for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. pic.twitter.com/SQITQydsJc

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 7, 2022