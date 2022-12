0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

She thinks the head of Border Patrol should be impeached because he’s catching too many drug smugglers?

Boebert explains why she thinks Mayorkas should be impeached: “On Mayorkas’s watch, over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized in fiscal year 2022 at our southern border. That is an all-time record high.” pic.twitter.com/fttfuthyCM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook