Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she believes there are enough votes to pass the Electoral Count Act as part of the omnibus spending bill, @MacFarlaneNews reports.

Klobuchar: "You just can't have an antiquated law that was drafted in the 1800s…so we're simply updating the law." pic.twitter.com/rMIVtWjhrV

— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2022