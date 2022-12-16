Court takes baby’s Twitter rattle away

“But it’s my toy! I get to do what I want! WAHHHH!!!!”

Via the Seattle Times:

BERLIN (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site’s new owner, Elon Musk.

A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has to remove false or defamatory tweets about Michael Blume, who is the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg’s commissioner against antisemitism. Crucially, the court made clear that the order applies not only to identical posts but also to any that are substantially similar.

Blume told The Associated Press on Thursday that he wanted to dedicate the successful outcome of his case to Fauci, to send a signal that Twitter “can’t simply let people be trolled and stalked for years.”

“When even Elon Musk himself lets trolls loose on a scientist, then that’s disturbing,” he said. “I believe that’s just wrong.”