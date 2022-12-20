Coldest Christmas in four decades

Here comes the coldest air of the season from Canada, bringing dangerously cold temperatures to millions this week. Temperatures will drop so low in some places that frostbite could begin in as little as 5 minutes on exposed skin. Via CNN:

<blockquote>Temperatures are already cold to start the week across much of the northern tier of the country. “Highs over central and eastern Montana will struggle to get above zero today, while daytime lows ranging from 0 to -15 degrees will be common from eastern Washington to the Upper Mississippi Valley,” the Weather Prediction Center wrote.

But this is only the beginning of a brutal week that will get much, much colder – as temperatures dive 30 to 50 degrees below normal. “Daytime lows on Tuesday dip as low as -20 to -30 in parts of Montana, with sub-zero lows bleeding more into the central High Plains,” the prediction center said. “Blustery winds throughout the region are responsible for bone-chilling wind chills, ranging as cold as -30 to even -60 degrees.”

This week, more than 80% of the Lower 48 will experience temperatures below freezing. Places as far south as Houston, Austin, Texas, Atlanta and even Orlando, Florida, are currently included on that list. And some in the Midwest could also experience their coldest Christmas Day in nearly 40 years. </blockquote>