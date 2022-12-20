The prince

Aides and advisers to Trump say he had a difficult time transitioning from the White House to life as a private citizen, according to the Washington Post.

<blockquote>According to the Post, one example of this was when Trump wanted his team to call on a press pool — reporters who travel with presidents — for an event at Mar-a-Lago. Advisers had to break the news to Trump that this was no longer a possibility.

“We had to explain to him that he didn’t have a group standing around waiting for him anymore,” an unnamed former aide told the Washington Post.

The advisers ended up pulling reporters who were near Mar-a-Lago for other reasons, two sources told the Post.</blockquote>