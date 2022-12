Another 🇺🇸 military aid package for the #UAarmy is not a Xmas present.These are what is necessary for work: on holidays & weekdays,during the day & night,in the snow,rain & heat.

This is a struggle for life,liberty, the pursuit of happiness.

TNX you @POTUS @SecDef & the 🇺🇸 people pic.twitter.com/kSMmpU7qvv

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) December 21, 2022