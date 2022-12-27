Happy Hour: Chick Webb – Stompin’ at The Savoy!!! December 27, 2022December 27, 2022 ~ Boohunney 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Happy Hour: Chick Webb – Stompin’ at The Savoy!!!”
That is so nice! Thank you. I couldn’t sit still when I played this over and over, so I jumped up and started dancing around. Both my kitties freaked and ran into the bedroom. They’d never seen me do that before.