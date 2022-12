Your international antivax campaign is bearing copious fruit:

“More than a third of parents with children under 18—and 28% of all adults—now say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to attend public schools, even if remaining unvaccinated may create health risks for others” https://t.co/UhdQanreqG

— Phillip Carter (@Carter_PE) December 27, 2022