Are still for the little people:

A former aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign https://t.co/h02wjkad9Z

— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) January 4, 2023