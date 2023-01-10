I heard it through the grapevine

0 shares Share

I dreamed the other night about my first boyfriend (who was also the first bass player in a long string. See what I did there?) I remember how he used to practice the bass line from this song over and over in his living room, while his mom fussed over his father’s dinner in the dining room.

We had a very strange and hurtful breakup. Years later, we met somewhere and he told me he’d been so wrong; he wanted another chance. I mean, come on, who doesn’t like to hear that? This must have been in January, because I remember explaining I was getting married in a month. Oh well! I run into him every decade or so.

No regrets, I think we might have killed each other. Just a hunch.

