They want transparency

Via Raw Story:

It’s been only a few days since C-SPAN broadcast a near fistfight on the floor of the House of Representatives. As Republicans debate the rules package on Monday, C-SPAN was cut.

Once the House gavels in, the majority controls the cameras in the House. In this case, the Republicans decided C-SPAN could go.

It isn’t the first time it has happened since the non-profit, public service network began in 1979. It came after days of debate over whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would ultimately be declared the speaker.

“I think it is — what the American people were able to see unfold on the floor was a good thing for our democracy and our republic, right?” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Jake Tapper on Sunday.

“It was a good thing for people to be able to see the inner workings,” he said.

But by Monday, C-SPAN was gone as Republicans opted for less transparency in House proceedings.