Lucas Kunce is a veteran running against Senator and author of a book on “Manhood” Josh Hawley (I’m not laughing, you’re laughing! Ok, we’re all laughing). Right out of the gate, Kunce showed that Democratic candidates don’t need to be “proper” or punching. bags or “stay above the fray.”

Kunce–like many Democrats have been showing recently by, for example, bringing popcorn to the floor of the House as Republicans duked it out 15x to pick a Speaker–understands that constantly defining your opponent, in Hawley’s case correctly as a “coward and a fraud,” is key. That mocking him for the moment that most undermines what he’s trying to say about himself–his clenched fist to a rabid crowd and then running away when things got dangerous–is a must.

And that telling voters constantly who you are and what you stand for in easy soundbites and by emphasizing a few points is absolutely required, as Republicans will lie, distort and perform for the crowd, and they have a much larger media megaphone than Democrats.

In this short video, from the Stephanie Miller Show, Cliff Schecter and Stephanie talk get into Kunce’s campaign launch, and what it portends for the running man himself, Josh Hawley…

