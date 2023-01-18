An election-denier and a self-proclaimed "MAGA king" who lost his race for state office in New Mexico was arrested for conspiring to shoot up the homes of 4 Democratic politicians. Solomon Pena was previously convicted of 19 felonies and already spent almost 7 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/H7dpefQNFj
Shot up one himself and hired, as in paid, 4 hit men to shoot the others. Media are portraying as property damage instead of drive-by terrorism. They ‘only’ shot the houses even though the bullets passed through the bedroom of one victim’s sleeping pre-teen daughter.